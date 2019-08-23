Bellator 225 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













Bellator 225 is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from Bridgeport, Connecticut is live now.

The time is nearly here. Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov are set to throw down in a great fight in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., August 24, 2019) Bellator 225 event.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Alejandra Lara (7-3) vs. Taylor Turner (2-5) in a women’s bantamweight bout, Tyrell Fortune (6-0) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (6-0) in a heavyweight bout, and David Rickels (21-5, 2 NC) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (21-0) in a catchweight bout.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Bellator 225 Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s Bellator 225 early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at noon ET today:

Bellator 225 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Matt Mitrione (258) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)

Javy Ayala (265) vs. Vitaly Minakov (262)

Alejandra Lara (134) vs. Taylor Turner (136)

Yaroslav Amosov (175) vs. David Rickels (175) – 175-pound catchweight

Tyrell Fortune (247) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (242)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 5:45 p.m. ET)