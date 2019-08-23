Bellator 225 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Bellator 225 is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from Bridgeport, Connecticut is live now.
The time is nearly here. Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov are set to throw down in a great fight in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., August 24, 2019) Bellator 225 event.
Rounding out the five bout main card is Alejandra Lara (7-3) vs. Taylor Turner (2-5) in a women’s bantamweight bout, Tyrell Fortune (6-0) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (6-0) in a heavyweight bout, and David Rickels (21-5, 2 NC) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (21-0) in a catchweight bout.
The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.
Bellator 225 Ceremonial
The fighters made weight at today’s Bellator 225 early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at noon ET today:
Bellator 225 Weigh-In Results
MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)
- Matt Mitrione (258) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)
- Javy Ayala (265) vs. Vitaly Minakov (262)
- Alejandra Lara (134) vs. Taylor Turner (136)
- Yaroslav Amosov (175) vs. David Rickels (175) – 175-pound catchweight
- Tyrell Fortune (247) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (242)
PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 5:45 p.m. ET)
- Khonry Gracie (171) vs. Oscar Vera (170)
- Aviv Gozali (165) vs. Eduard Muravitskiy (165) – 165-pound catchweight
- Sabah Homasi (171) vs. Micah Terrill (171)
- Austin Vanderford (185.5) vs. Joseph Creer (184)
- Azunna Anyanwu (265) vs. Timothy Johnson (265)
- Ricky Bandejas (136) vs. Ahmet Kayretli (136)
- Chris Disonell (140) vs. Mike Kimbel (140) – 140-pound catchweight
- Corey Browning (156) vs. Nick Newell (156)
- Connor Dixon (165) vs. Kastriot Xhema (165) – 165-pound catchweight
- Jon Manley (175) vs. Thiago Rela (175) – 175-pound catchweight