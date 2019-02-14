Bellator 215 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of thecage under the promotion banner.

Bellator 215 is set to take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on the Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.



Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. Logan Storley vs. Ion Pascu in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Eduardo Dantas vs. Toby Misech in a bantamweight bout, Michael Kimbel vs. Jonathan Douma in a bantamweight bout, and Austin Vanderford vs. Cody Jones in a welterweight bout.



Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 215 on Thursday morning.

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Matt Mitrione (258.25) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (265)

Ion Pascu (170.25) vs. Logan Storley (169.25)

Eduardo Dantas (136) vs. Toby Misech (135.5)

John Douma (136) vs. Mike Kimbel (136)

Cody Jones (174) vs. Austin Vanderford (174.25) – 175-pound catchweight

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMAjunkie, 6:30 p.m. ET)