Belal Muhammad plans out interesting 2026 including multiple fights

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad has laid out a somewhat satirical, but somewhat serious, plan for what he wants to achieve next year.

It’s safe to say that 2025 didn’t exactly go how Belal Muhammad would have hoped. In 2024, he was able to defeat Leon Edwards in dominant fashion to become the new UFC welterweight champion. After that, however, he went on to lose the belt to Jack Della Maddalena, before suffering a second defeat later in the year at the hands of Ian Machado Garry.

Now, it’s time for Belal Muhammad to go back to the drawing board. He is a true competitor at heart and you can bet he will do everything in his power to ensure that his hand is raised high once again next year. Alas, in an absolutely stacked welterweight division, it’ll be tough for him to break his way back into the title picture – especially now that his friend Islam Makhachec has hold of the championship.

In a recent tweet, Belal Muhammad had some interesting and amusing plans for 2026, which includes a possible showdown with Colby Covington.

Goals for 2026

1. Win fight

2. Fight background actor from black panther

3. Go to Super Bowl (bears pending)

4. Find the lost podcast files

5. Win fight

6. Wrestle Colby in @RAFWrestlingUSA

7. Be a contestant on family feud

8. Win fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 31, 2025

Belal Muhammad looks ahead to next year

“Goals for 2026 1. Win fight 2. Fight background actor from black panther 3. Go to Super Bowl (bears pending) 4. Find the lost podcast files 5. Win fight 6. Wrestle Colby in @RAFWrestlingUSA 7. Be a contestant on family feud 8. Win fight”

Muhammad will be the first one to say that this year didn’t pan out as he had desired, but such is the strange and unpredictable world of mixed martial arts. While he will forever be able to call himself a UFC world champion, you would have to think that he wants to get back in the win column at least once before considering calling it a day.