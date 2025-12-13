Baris Adiguzel Scores Controversial 44-Second TKO Over Dean Garnett to Win Bantamweight Tourney – PFL Lyon Highlights

Baris Adiguzel scored a controversial TKO over Dean Garnett at PFL Lyon to become the 2025 PFL Europe Bantamweight Tournament winner.

Things got off to a lightning-fast start with both fighters slinging left hands. Mere seconds into the scrap, Adiguzel stunned Garnett with a left before blasting him with a body shot, followed by a right hand that put Garnett on the mat. The referee immediately jumped in to call for the stoppage as Garnett appeared to be going for a single-leg takedown.

Realizing that the referee had stopped the fight, Garnett immediately protested, but by then, it was too late.

Official Result: Baris Adiguzel def. Dean Garnett via TKO (strikes) at 0:44 of Round 1 to win the 2025 PFL Europe Bantamweight Tournament Final.

Check Out Highlights From Baris Adiguzel vs. Dean Garnett at PFL Lyon: