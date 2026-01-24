Ateba Gautier Extends Win Streak with Decisive Victory Over Andrey Pulyaev – UFC 324 Highlights

Ateba Gautier moved to 4-0 inside the Octagon with a gritty performance against Andrey Pulyaev at UFC 324.

Gautier came out swinging early and caught Pulyaev with a right hand that knocked the Russian down. Pulyaev popped back up and appeared to be struggling with Gautier’s constant pressure.

As the first round went on, Pulyaev found some success, connecting with a series of brutal body kicks and finding a home for his left. That appeared to slow Gautier down considerably in the latter half of the first and into the second stanza.

90 seconds into the second, Pulyaev had doubled the significant strikes of Gautier. However, it was Gautier who would land the most significant shot of the round, dropping Pulyaev with another big right hand. Gautier dropped him once again with less than two minutes to go. That prompted Gautier to turn up the heat, but he was unable to find the finishing blow before the end of the round.

The third round was the least explosive of the contest, as Pulyaev kept his distance, utilizing body kicks against the fatiguing Gautier. With neither athlete able to find the fight-ending blow, we went to the scorecards for what would be a decisive decision victory.

AOfficial Result: Ateba Gautier def. Andrey Pulyaev via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

