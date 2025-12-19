Arman Tsarukyan is lucky he wasn’t cut from UFC, says Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett believes that Arman Tsarukyan is lucky he hasn’t been cut from the roster by the promotion.

At UFC 324, in the main event, Paddy Pimblett will face Justin Gaethje for the UFC interim lightweight championship. Many fans and pundits alike felt as if Arman Tsarukyan had earned the right to step into that role, but as per Dana White, behind the scenes issues contributed to him not receiving that opportunity.

Arman Tsarukyan is talented enough to eventually get a crack at the gold, but it seems like he has just as much work to do outside of the cage as he does inside of it. In a recent interview, Paddy Pimblett didn’t hold back when giving his opinion on Arman.

Paddy Pimblett tears into Arman Tsarukyan

“He’s boring,” Pimblett told Sky Sports of Tsarukyan. “I don’t really know anyone who wants to see Arman Tsarukyan fight. He pulled out on a day’s notice when he said he had a bad back when … he just couldn’t make weight. He ruined the main event. He punched a fan walking out of the cage, probably cost the UFC a lot more money, nearly ruined another main event for the first fight in Qatar by head butting Dan Hooker. Just don’t be a little spoiled brat and you might end up getting in good graces. It’s his own family’s fault for letting him be a spoiled little baby his whole life because he’s got money.

“He thinks he can pay his way out of anything. You got told you’ve got to work your way back to the title. Beating Dan Hooker, who can’t grapple to save his life, doesn’t do that. It’s funny because he’s left out in the cold now because Charles (Oliveira) is fighting Max (Holloway), and I’m fighting Justin. The next person down the rankings is Dan Hooker, who he just beat. He’s going to have to rematch (Mateusz) Gamrot or something and try to beat Gamrot because for now, nobody gives a flying f*ck about Arman Tsarukyan.”

“He never had a bad back,” Pimblett said. “He was doing all stupid sh*t the day before, doing mad rollovers and all that. There was nothing wrong with his back. He just didn’t feel right or wasn’t going to make weight. He sh*t himself – simple as (that), end of (story). He’s lucky he hasn’t been cut. Never mind he’s not fighting for the belt, he’s lucky he’s still on the roster.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie