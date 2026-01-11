Arman Tsarukyan Is Rooting for Justin Gaethje Because Paddy Pimblett Would “Avoid” Him

Arman Tsarukyan wants Justin Gaethje to stop Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 and become a two-time interim UFC lightweight champion.

Tsarukyan and Pimblett have been taking nonstop digs at each other in the past few months. Recently, ‘Ahalkalakets,’ after beating Lance Palmer by tech fall at RAF 5, appeared in an interview with Helen Yee. Yee asked Tsarukyan who he would favor in the UFC 324 headliner, and the Armenian revealed that he would be rooting for ‘The Highlight’ as he believes that if Pimblett wins, he will avoid a matchup with Tsarukyan, something that Topuria has done in the past year.

However, as per the 29-year-old, ‘The Highlight’ won’t hesitate to lock horns with him in the near future if the 37-year-old wins at UFC 324.

“I want Justin to beat Paddy. If Justin wins, he’s going to fight me, but if Paddy wins, he is going to try to avoid me… Paddy is not a man like Justin.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below (3:00):

Arman Tsarukyan says Paddy Pimblett can never beat Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan believes the UFC is doing its best to give Paddy Pimblett a chance at becoming the undisputed lightweight champion. Therefore, the promotion chose Gaethje as the Liverpudlian’s next opponent instead of Tsarukyan.

However, the 29-year-old thinks that even if Pimblett manages to grab the interim strap later this month, he will never become an undisputed champion in the future, as ‘The Baddy’ does not have the caliber to beat champion Ilia Topuria. Tsarukyan told MMA Fighting:

“They want to make him champion. They know that if they put me in, he’s going to lose, and the star is going to be gone. Gaethje is easy money for him. That’s why they even gave him the interim title, because he’s not going to be a real champion, because there’s Ilia Topuria, and he can never beat Ilia Topuria.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments below: