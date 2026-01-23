Arman Tsarukyan continues to go after Paddy Pimblett on social media ahead of UFC 324

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan continues to pick a fight with Paddy Pimblett as the latter prepares to battle for the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 324 this weekend.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is currently on the outside looking in at the title picture at 155 pounds. He is desperate to try and earn himself a championship opportunity, for at UFC 324, it won’t be him fighting for the strap. Instead, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will be fighting for the gold, which is a move from the promotion that left many feeling a bit confused.

After all, Arman Tsarukyan is clearly one of the most talented lightweights on the planet, even if he has lost the faith of UFC boss Dana White due to some of his previous antics. Either way, we can’t imagine he’s going to stop pushing and pushing for his opportunity, even if it means winning one or two more fights in 2025.

In a recent series of tweets, Arman Tsarukyan made it clear that he isn’t the biggest fan of ‘The Baddy’, potentially setting up a future rivalry down the road.

Cry me a river bitch @PaddyTheBaddy https://t.co/LKXdzvleKJ — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) January 23, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan hits back at Paddy Pimblett

In the first tweet, Arman goes after Pimblett’s posture during his recent promotional face-off with Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC 324. Then, he responds to Paddy saying that he’s just copying him by being seen eating lots of food, saying: “Cry me a river bitch”.

In itself, these are just small comments, but it certainly feels like Tsarukyan is trying to set himself up for a big showdown with the Liverpudlian down the road. Given that Pimblett would be in prime position to face off with Ilia Topuria for the title if he can defeat Gaethje on Saturday night, it makes a lot of sense that Arman would be thinking ahead.

Either way, these two clearly don’t like one another, and we hope we get the chance to see them square off sooner rather than later. Even if we don’t, the state of the lightweight division is looking pretty healthy, with a nice mix of veterans and future stars.