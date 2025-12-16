Arman Tsarukyan reveals plans for new athletic pursuit after MMA career

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has revealed what he would like to do once he retires from mixed martial arts.

At the age of 29, it certainly feels like Arman Tsarukyan has a good few years left in him when it comes to his pursuit of MMA glory. While he is currently in a difficult spot with the UFC not being particularly interested in giving him a championship opportunity, he has the skills necessary to give just about anyone problems at 155 pounds.

In equal measure, it’s important for fighters to consider what they are going to do once they hang up their gloves – even in the position of Arman Tsarukyan, who as we know, is from a pretty lucrative background.

In a recent interview, Arman Tsarukyan opened up on what exactly he wants to do in the athletic field when he leaves mixed martial arts.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals post-MMA career plans

“No, no (I won’t stop training after my career), I’m going to take up triathlon,” he told ACBJJ.

“Well, I’m very good at riding a bicycle and I swim well, just add running and you’ll be traveling the world, there are competitions, the communities are diverse, you meet different people and it’s such an interesting hobby,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Tsarukyan doesn’t have many fans when it comes to hardcore supporters, mainly because a lot of them don’t like his attitude or just quite like the people he has either beaten (Charles Oliveira and Dan Hooker) or looks scheduled to compete against (Ilia Topuria).

When you look at the landscape of the lightweight division, it would definitely be a very different place without Tsarukyan in it – but for now, the world of triathlon will likely have to wait before he makes any kind of transition.