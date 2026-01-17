Arkadiusz Wrzosek Brutally KOs Szymon Bajor with Picture-Perfect Knee – KSW 114 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Szymon Bajor - KSW 114 Highlights

Arkadiusz Wrzosek delivered the knockout of the night against Szymon Bajor at KSW 114.

Less than a minute into the second round, Bajor moved in, seemingly looking to change levels and shoot for a takedown. However, he never even attempted to set up the level change, allowing Wrzosek to counter with a knee that caught Bajor clean and immediately sent him crashing to the canvas.

With no follow-up shots necessary, the referee immediately stepped in, bringing a stop to the bout and handing Wrzosek the seventh win of his professional career.

Official Result: Arkadiusz Wrzosek def. Szymon Bajor via KO (knee) at 0:40 of Round 1.

READ MORE:  Bo Nickal Reveals Colby Covington Declined Wrestling Match: "He Knows I'd embarrass him"

Check out Highlights From Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Szymon Bajor at KSW 114:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts