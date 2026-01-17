Arkadiusz Wrzosek Brutally KOs Szymon Bajor with Picture-Perfect Knee – KSW 114 Highlights

Arkadiusz Wrzosek delivered the knockout of the night against Szymon Bajor at KSW 114.

Less than a minute into the second round, Bajor moved in, seemingly looking to change levels and shoot for a takedown. However, he never even attempted to set up the level change, allowing Wrzosek to counter with a knee that caught Bajor clean and immediately sent him crashing to the canvas.

With no follow-up shots necessary, the referee immediately stepped in, bringing a stop to the bout and handing Wrzosek the seventh win of his professional career.

Official Result: Arkadiusz Wrzosek def. Szymon Bajor via KO (knee) at 0:40 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Arkadiusz Wrzosek vs. Szymon Bajor at KSW 114: