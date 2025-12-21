Anthony Joshua explains why he wasn’t happy after Jake Paul victory

Anthony Joshua has explained why he wasn’t too pleased in the wake of his victory over Jake Paul.

On Friday night, Anthony Joshua went head to head with Jake Paul in a sanctioned heavyweight boxing match. In the end, when it was all said and done, AJ managed to secure the knockout win – and he broke Paul’s jaw in the process. However, he did so in the sixth round, meaning the contest went a lot longer than a lot of people would have expected.

Anthony Joshua certainly looked rusty in the wake of his time off following the loss to Daniel Dubois, and that’s what you would expect. Still, he probably could’ve turned up the heat sooner than he did, especially as Jake continued to slow down the longer that the fight went on.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Anthony Joshua explained why he isn’t that happy in the aftermath of his latest triumph.

Anthony Joshua’s feelings after Jake Paul win

“I needed to do better,” Joshua said during a post-fight news conference. “It’s a win, but it’s not a success. I feel my coach expects more from me, and I expect more from myself. But what can we do? We can’t reverse the clocks. I have to move forward. I have to put that in the past now.

“After today, you may see a bit of social media trying to lap up all of the algorithm attention, but for me, it’s in the past. I can’t live off of that win. I’ve got a lot of improving I need to do. So, yeah, I’m not happy.”

“There was a lot riding on this fight – a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations,” Joshua said. “So I had to perform. A lot of people doubt me. I saw Mauricio Suliaman put a picture up of Jake, he didn’t put a picture up of me. A lot of people don’t respect me, so it’s a lot of pressure. I had boxing on my back today, and that is what it was really.

“I took Jake as serious as I needed to, but most importantly, I take myself as serious as I need to. I respect myself, I respect boxing, and I know what it takes to get in the ring. You have to be prepared. One slip up could cost you in that ring.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie