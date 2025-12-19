Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul makes sense for AJ, unfortunately

Anthony Joshua is taking on Jake Paul tonight in a blockbuster heavyweight boxing fight live on Netflix – and, as you can imagine, a lot of people aren’t happy about it.

Whether it be fans who feel this is a one-sided, dangerous contest, or those who believe it could be fixed, there are a lot of opinions flying around. When it comes to Anthony Joshua, though, he is simply focused on going in there and getting the job done. At the same time, the fact that he is even entertaining the idea of this, let alone actually going through with it, is something that a lot of purists simply cannot wrap their heads around.

Anthony Joshua is a former world heavyweight champion which is enough to make this an absolutely terrifying fight for Jake Paul to deal with. Alas, ‘The Problem Child’ knows that there are going to be millions of people tuning in to see exactly what happens, and it doesn’t feel like he cares all too much about the result in comparison to the payday he’s going to receive. If he even survives beyond the first round, that’s a victory for him, and it’s that simple.

The criticism being thrown at Anthony Joshua is valid, but you just have to ask yourself: what would you do?

Anthony Josuha’s big day

Everyone knows that Joshua has been paid a whole lot of money throughout the course of his career, but this is the kind of payday that takes things to a whole new level. We also have to remember that he is coming off the back of a devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois which, in many ways, probably ended his hopes of ever becoming a real world title threat again.

Instead of taking on a more dangerous opponent for far less money, AJ has faced someone who he should beat with ease for a much larger sum. No, it isn’t what hardcore fans want to see, but Joshua has taken risk after risk throughout his career, with the Oleksandr Usyk fights being a perfect example of that.

We aren’t saying we necessarily agree with it, but it’s not that hard to understand.