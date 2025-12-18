Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury’s criticism of Jake Paul fight

Anthony Joshua has responded to Tyson Fury regarding his criticism of the fight against Jake Paul.

On Friday night, Anthony Joshua will lock horns with Jake Paul in a bout that very few people can believe is actually happening. Alas, it appears as if it is, and as you can imagine, there are plenty of critics out there who have questioned why exactly AJ has decided to do this – outside the obvious answer of a massive payday.

Recently, Tyson Fury became the latest to throw shade in the direction of Anthony Joshua, as rumors continue to swirl regarding a long-overdue showdown between Fury and Joshua at some point in 2026.

In the pre-fight press conference, Anthony Joshua gave his thoughts on Fury’s initial remarks, which we have included below.

Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury’s criticism

“He’s 37 years old at the end of his career, fighting a YouTuber, a Disney Channel guy, who Tommy [Fury] beat, and now he’s talking about killing him and all that to try and sell,” Fury said about Joshua. “Please. Barking up the wrong tree, idiot. Here’s a fun fact, if I ever come across you, bum, I’m knocking you dead spark out. I ain’t a YouTuber or a man half your size. I am him. The man.”

Joshua had the following to say in response.

“It’s my job,” Joshua said. “We fight. We have a license to kill. I’m sure many people don’t understand it but this is what my job is. I just enjoy what I do. Whatever happens, happens. As long as my hand is raised, that’s what’s important, right? Respectfully.

“That’s just the mentality we have to have as fighters. I don’t know if any other fighter thinks that way or maybe they’re a bit more tamed. But the things I watch and the way my mind works, when you’re in that ring, it’s a dangerous place to be. Anything can happen.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Joshua vs Paul is a truly crazy idea, but who knows – perhaps ‘The Problem Child’ can spring one of the biggest upsets the sport has ever seen.