Andrew Tate’s return was ‘horrible’, says former UFC champion

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has slammed Andrew Tate for the performance that he put forward against Chase DeMoor last weekend.

As we know, Andrew Tate is the definition of a controversial figure in today’s society. He is a well-known individual as a result of his social media presence, but alongside that, he also has a notable background in kickboxing that ties him in with the combat sports world. Either way, when he stepped into the ring to face Chase DeMoor last week, few could’ve imagined it would go quite as poorly as it did.

Andrew Tate looked tired, he looked bad with his striking, and he generally didn’t live up to the expectation that many of his fans had for him heading in. It’s unlikely that we’re going to see him compete again anytime soon, but in this influencer landscape, anything is possible when the right kind of money is offered.

In a recent interview, Luke Rockhold became the latest fighter to question Andrew Tate’s performance.

Luke Rockhold slams Andrew Tate’s Misfits Boxing performance

“Yeah, I mean for a four-time world champion, you should have been able to box, that’s all I’ve got to say,” Rockhold told Submission Radio. “If you are a four-time world champion, because I’m a four-time world champion, but I might’ve lost, but I showed that I can still box. In any department of fighting, I can still do what I do.

“Andrew, he didn’t look good, didn’t look like he had fought before.”

“Credit to Andrew Tate, stepping up and doing his thing. I love the way he presents himself and how he challenges himself to go do something. At the end of that day, that fight was f*cking horrible. It was a really bad fight on both ends,” Rockhold added.

Quotes via MMA Fighting