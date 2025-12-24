Anderson Silva questions possible changes to the Ali Act

UFC legend Anderson Silva has questioned possible changes that TKO and Dana White are looking to make to the Ali Act.

For the longest time, Anderson Silva has been known as a truly iconic figure in the world of combat sports. In addition to what he was able to achieve in mixed martial arts, he’s also been able to have some great moments in the world of boxing, and at the age of 50, he managed to knock out Tyron Woodley and prove that he still has what it takes to compete at a solid level.

Recently, Anderson Silva has had some nice things to say about his former boss Dana White. It certainly seems as if they have a decent enough relationship these days, which is always nice to see, but there have definitely been some tough moments for the two over the years.

In a recent interview, though, Anderson Silva was asked about the possible changes that are being suggested for the often lauded Ali Act in boxing.

‼️“RESPECT boxing!”- Anderson Silva



Anderson Silva speaks out on Dana White and TKO Boxing trying to change the Ali Act, and says it could be very bad for the sport. pic.twitter.com/UTeNdBP6CB — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) December 23, 2025

Anderson Silva’s view on possible Ali Act changes

“People need to respect the boxing community, that’s the point, that’s my only concern.”

“I don’t know. You know, when you make something for help the sport and help the athletes, okay. But when you try to do something for control the whole thing, this is bad. This is very bad.”

‘The Spider’ is someone who is going to speak his mind when he desires to do so because at this point in his career, he really doesn’t have a whole lot to lose.

The Ali Act amendment has garnered a lot of controversy already but as we look ahead to the future, it doesn’t seem like there’s too much that can stop it. Either way, we’ll let you know if and when there are any further developments.