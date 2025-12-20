Anderson Silva wants Chris Weidman boxing match after Tyron Woodley triumph

UFC legend Anderson Silva has made it clear that he is still interested in a trilogy fight against Chris Weidman – but this time, in the world of boxing.

Last night, Anderson Silva was able to defeat and stop Tyron Woodley in their undercard clash as part of the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua event. ‘The Spider’ secured a really nice finish, and even at the age of 50, he still has the kind of ability that makes him a dangerous opponent against the majority of fighters who compete in this sub-genre of the sport.

Anderson Silva, as we know, has been through many ups and downs throughout the course of his career, especially in mixed martial arts. Perhaps the two biggest losses of his run, though, especially in the UFC, came at the hands of Chris Weidman. The first came after Anderson was showboating during the bout, whereas in the rematch, Silva suffered a nasty leg break that rendered him unable to continue.

In his post-fight interview, Anderson Silva made it clear that he wanted to battle Chris Weidman, who he was originally scheduled to face as part of yesterday’s card in Miami.

Anderson Silva on what’s next for him at 50 years young:



“My venom is Chris Weidman… I’m waiting for you, Chris.”



pic.twitter.com/I2jTyi7ane — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 20, 2025

“I need to say thank you for my opponent, thank you so much, Tyron.”

“Well, somebody tell me, you, Spider-Man, who is your Venom? My venom is Chris Weidman. Chris, I know you hurt your arm, I know you hurt your arm bro, and I’m waiting for you to stay better. Let’s put on a show. Let’s go show how ex-UFC fighters can do a good job in boxing. Respect the boxing community. That’s more important.”

Silva knows that he doesn’t have long left at this level, and there’s certainly some intrigue behind the idea of a third collision with Weidman.