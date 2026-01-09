UFC Great Anderson Silva Begins Police Academy: “I will fight the good fight”

UFC legend Anderson Silva is ready for a new career.

For more than two decades, ‘The Spider’ has dominated the world of combat sports. Now, Silva is ready to dedicate his life to law enforcement.

Following his sensational second-round knockout of Tyron Woodley as part of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua undercard, Silva announced that he was in the process of joining the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Since then, Silva has shared footage of his police training on social media.

“There will be days when fatigue, pain, uncertainties, my imperfections, fear will knock on the door to want to come in, but I will not allow it, even when there seems to be no way out, when everything is foggy, everything seems lost,” Silva wrote on Instagram. “I will not back down, for my faith is in GOD and my fight to continue seeking to be better than yesterday is eternal. As long as I have the strength to rise and fight, I will fight the good fight with faith, strength and honor until the end, anywhere, rain or shine. Even if the weather is bad all the time, I will be there unapologetically, ready to.”

When it comes to mixed martial arts, there are few better than Anderson Silva. For some, there is nobody better. During his 14-year run with the UFC, he established himself as the greatest middleweight of all time, achieving a record-setting 10 successful defenses of his 185-pound crown. Along the way, he earned highlight-reel victories of the likes of Dan Henderson, Forrest Griffin, Chael Sonnen, and Vitor Belfort.

In more recent years, Silva has transferred his impeccable striking skills from the Octagon to the boxing ring, earning wins over Julio César Chávez Jr., Tito Ortiz, and Tyron Woodley.