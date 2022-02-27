Adonis Lattimore, born without his right leg and with a partial left leg, has scored the Class 6 Virginia Beach State Wrestling Championship in his native Virginia.

Lattimore, a congenital amputee, who was also born with a single finger on his right hand, attends Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia – clinched the Class 6 state wrestling championship at the 106lbs division last weekend.

Receiving coverage for his incredible achievement in his native Virginia, Lattimore insisted that a positive and continued work ethic can help people reach their goals and make their dreams come to fruition.

Adonis Lattimore insists that he has “no excuses” in an attempt to make his dreams a reality



“I’ve been dreaming of this since I knew what it was, and to finally have it happen is just – I don’t know how to explain it. Really, if you won hard, you can do anything – even win a state championship without legs,” Adonis Lattimore told The Virginian Pilot.

32-7 as a wrestler at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Lattimore managed to secure his first state wrestling championship win with last weekend’s success.

Lattimore, 17, explained during an interview with WAVY 10 that his victory in the state wrestling championship was just a “blur” for him, before revealing he had the goal of winning the state title for six years during an interview with ABC 7 News after his state championship win.

“(It’s) pretty motivating just to prove them wrong,” Adonis Lattimore said. “And just to prove to myself that I can do anything I set out to do.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Lattimore’s appearance in the state wrestling championship final came against the Korian Tran of Lake Braddock High School, beating his opponent with a score of 5-1 in the state final. Lattimore has reiterated a common phase throughout his wrestling run despite his congenital amputation: “no excuses”.

