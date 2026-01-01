Amanda Serrano Chases KO Record of Big Boxing Legend That Sydney Sweeney Portrayed in Biopic

Amanda Serrano has one of the deepest resumes in the sweet science, but eyes a particular goal that she could potentially achieve this calendar year. The seven-division world champion returns to the ring this weekend when Serrano clashes with Reina Tellez on Saturday, January 3rd.

Serrano will return to a fervent partisan crowd in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and aims to defend her WBO, WBA, and Ring featherweight titles in the process. Beyond that aim to successfully defend the straps and referring to some more specific aspirations referenced earlier, Amanda Serrano said [via Ring Magazine],

“[I’m taking it] one fight at a time, but I do have goals. I need the record of knockouts. I need 50 wins, so there are certain goals. I gotta keep on going.”

The knockout record for women’s boxers that Serrano wants to eclipse is presently held by acclaimed pugilist Christy Martin. Martin has put together an overall run of 32 KOs across 49 bouts, with Serrano being but one stoppage away from tying the boxing hall of famer’s record. With Martin recently being portrayed by Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney in a big-screen biopic, Martin clearly has a massive profile, and for Serrano to leapfrog someone like that would be huge.

Amanda Serrano “I want to see women’s boxing grow”

Amanda Serrano is getting back to fighting at 126 pounds here after back to back iconic clashes with Katie Taylor at 140 pounds.

After a July setback on points in the Taylor trilogy, Serrano returns to a passionate partisan crowd for the first time in four years. ‘The Real Deal’ aims to keep being a game-changer for women in boxing as someone who has kept redefining the paradigm since her professional debut in 2009.

Expounding upon this continued hunger and particular thought process, Amanda Serrano stated [via Ring Magazine],