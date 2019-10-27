Ali Abdelaziz Involved In Physical Altercation With Bellator’s AJ Agazarm

Spread the word!













Mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Ali Abdelaziz was involved in yet another physical altercation this week. this time with Bellator MMA’s AJ Agazarm. Agazarm, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist who transitioned into MMA earlier this year, posted a video of Abdelaziz online.

Agazarm is pointing the camera at Abdelaziz demanding a public apology. Abdelaziz asks Agazarm if he’s recording before lunging at the camera. The video becomes fuzzy after that, but it appears someone is holding Abdelaziz back. Check out the clip here, which Agaarm captioned “The biggest b*tch in MMA.”

Abdelaziz just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. He was involved in a physical altercation with UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington earlier this year. While the beef is truly between Covington and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, it was Abdelaziz who was trying to get physical at a buffet line inside a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year.

Then, earlier this month, Abdelaziz reportedly slapped fellow MMA manager Abe Kawa, and was involved in a physical altercation with his client, ex-UFC lightweight king Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. It will be interesting to see if Bellator takes any disciplinary action towards Abdelaziz for the altercation.

