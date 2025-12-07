Alexandre Pantoja Suffers Horrific Injury 26 Seconds into Title Fight, Van Crowned Flyweight Champ – UFC 323 Highlights

Joshua Van was confident he would leave UFC 323 as the undisputed flyweight world champion, but not even he could have predicted how his brief clash with Alexandre Pantoja would play out.

Moments into their highly anticipated co-main event, Pantoja threw a high kick that Van caught. As Pantoja started to go down, he instinctively posted with his left arm, breaking it.

The fight was immediately called off, and Van was crowned the new king of the 125-pound division.

Official Result: Joshua Van def. Alexandre Pantoja via TKO (arm injury) at 0:26 of Round 1.

With the win, Van becomes the second-youngest champion in UFC history and the first to be born in the 2000s.

Check Out Highlights From Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van at UFC 323:

ALEXANDRE PANTOJA BREAKS HIS ARM…



JOSHUA VAN IS THE NEW UFC FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION #UFC323 pic.twitter.com/iVIluueWKI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 7, 2025

Pantoja gets injured



Joshua Van is the NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION ‼️‼️#UFC323 pic.twitter.com/wsEW3Nevy0 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 7, 2025