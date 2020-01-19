Aleksei Oleinik Gets Armbar Finish Over Maurice Greene – UFC 246 Highlights

Spread the word!













Aleksei Oleinik returned to the win column with a submission victory, but he had to work hard for it.

The Russian veteran faced Maurice Greene in a heavyweight bout on the main card of UFC 246 on Saturday night. Oleinik took Greene down in the first round and sunk in a variation of an arm triangle choke.

However, Greene fought back and was able to last the round. With his arms seemingly gassed, Oleinik struggled in the second round. He was able to take Greene down, though, and apply the armbar. Greene continued to fight it as he reversed position but eventually succumbed and had to tap.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of the fight?