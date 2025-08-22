Aaron Pico gets some advice on his UFC future from former world champion

UFC newcomer Aaron Pico has received some advice from former world champion TJ Dillashaw.

In his debut for the promotion at UFC 319, Aaron Pico was knocked out cold by Lerone Murphy. It was always going to be a tough fight for him, but in the end, it went about as badly as it could’ve for the former Bellator star.

As we look ahead to the future, it’s not quite clear as to what comes next for Aaron Pico. He clearly wants to bounce back and go on a run with the company, but it’s going to be easier said than done – especially at 145 pounds.

In a recent podcast appearance, TJ Dillashaw gave his thoughts on the next steps for Aaron Pico.

TJ Dillashaw’s advice for Aaron Pico

“The first time I ever trained with Aaron Pico was when I moved back down here and started training with Sam Calavitta, and from Day One, I was like, ‘This kid could be a champion,'” Dillashaw said on the JAXXON Podcast. “He is so good because he’s an insanely good wrestler and his boxing is just awesome. He drops bombs. He’s got an awesome liver shot.

“He looked really good in this fight. But again, I’m going to go back to (feints). Pico was putting things together. His technique was great and his pressure was awesome, but he’s just moving forward without any feints. He’s not making Murphy guess on what he’s throwing.

“Pico has now been knocked out a few times and he gets caught with another – back-to-back, spinning back elbow. He walks right into it.”

“Aaron Pico is by far the hardest-working athlete I’ve ever worked out with,” Dillashaw said. “Like, I work hard. This guy, it’s insane how hard he works with Sam Calavitta at the gym. He puts everything into this thing. I’m very sad for him because he’s a very talented guy.

“He’s been knocked out a few times now, which is worrisome – pretty heavy knockouts. It’s just some small things he could do a little bit better. He’s so tense when he’s fighting. He’s got this tunnel vision that he’s looking for knockouts constantly.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie