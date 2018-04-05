Video: Conor McGregor Causes All-Out Chaos In NYC

It appears Conor McGregor is more off the rails than we thought.

The absent UFC lightweight champion, who posted an inflammatory callout towards his employers for stripping him of the 155-pound belt, made his presence known while in New York for this weekend’s (Sat., April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

However, it wasn’t exactly in the fashion you’d expect to be befitting of a UFC champion.

According to a tweet from MMA Junkie’s Chamatkar Sandu (via Felice Herrig’s IG), McGregor picked up a guardrail and attempted to throw it at a bus in New York, causing chaos to unfold. Check it out:

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

McGregor has been doing little in terms of an actual fighting sense since his tenth-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring last August, but he has been making noise for his outside-the-cage exploits, which included jumping the cage and slapping a security guard at a Bellator event in November.

His octagon return is currently unofficial, but his penchant for causing chaos without actually fighting is apparently growing stronger with each day.

Is this really good for the sport of MMA? Are you getting sick of his antics?