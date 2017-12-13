UFC Fresno Salaries: Marlon Moraes Makes Serious Bank

The California State Athletic Commission released the UFC Fresno salaries on Wednesday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC Fresno (UFC Fight Night 123) took place on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to Fresno. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega will serve as the event headliner while Jason Knight vs. Gabriel Benitez in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the six bout main card is Aljamain Sterling vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout, Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher in a lightweight bout, and Markus Perez vs. Eryk Anders in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Brian Ortega: $58,000 (includes $29,000 win bonus) Cub Swanson: $76,000

Gabriel Benitez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) Jason Knight: $31,000

Marlon Moraes : $146,000 (includes $73,000 win bonus) Aljamain Sterling: $36,000

Scott Holtzman: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) Darrell Horcher: $15,000

Eryk Anders: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) Markus Perez: $12,000

Benito Lopez: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) Albert Morales: $15,000

Alexis Davis: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus) Liz Carmouche: $30,000

Andre Soukhamthath: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) Luke Sanders: $12,000

Alex Perez: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) Carls John de Tomas: $10,000

Frankie Saenz: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) Merab Dvalishvili: $10,000

Alejandro Perez: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) Iuri Alcantara: $39,000

Davi Ramos: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) Chris Gruetzemacher: $12,000

Trevin Giles: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) Antonio Braga Neto: $10,000