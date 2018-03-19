Paige VanZant Details Reason She Moved Up Weight Class

UFC prospect Paige VanZant has now revealed the real reason that she has decided to move from strawweight to flyweight.

VanZant showed off her toughness in her fight with Jessica-Rose Clark in the co-main event of UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124) at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on FOX Sports 1.

As seen in the fight, VanZant suffered a unanimous decision loss to Clark. This marked her flyweight debut.

As a result of this loss, VanZant has dropped two straight and three of her past four. She recently told the BBC that the reason she made a weight class change is due to the weight cut being too hard on her body.

“I was having different issues with myself and my body. I was giving myself an eating disorder to make the weight.”

She also noted that it was a scary incident involving middleweight Uriah Hall that cemented her decision to fight at 125. If you recall, prior to her last fight, she was there to see Hall collapsing and being rushed to the hospital:

”I was at a fight where a fellow UFC fighter, Uriah Hall, was cutting weight and he pushed himself just to the brink of death. He had kidney failure and started seizing in the hallway right in front of me. It’s because of that I’m like ‘I cant do this anymore.’”

After the event had concluded, the flyweight prospect was transported to a local hospital after the fight to get treatment.

That is when it was confirmed that she had broken her arm and she has an X-ray to prove it.