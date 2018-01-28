Paige VanZant Announces Engagement To Pro Fighter

This one’s going to result in a lot of MMA fans becoming at least a little bit salty – and perhaps a good bit more.

Earlier tonight, UFC women’s flyweight Paige VanZant announced that she had just gotten engaged to boyfriend Austin Vanderford on her Instagram account.

VanZant has lost three of her last four fights in the octagon, the most recent a decision loss to Jessica-Rose Clark at January 14’s UFC Fight Night 124 where she broke her arm during the bout. Vanderford is a rising welterweight who has a pro record of 3-0.

Check out “12 Gauge’s” engagement announcement right here: