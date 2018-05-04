Oscar De La Hoya Teases Starting MMA Promotion With Chuck Liddell

Oscar De La Hoya has teased starting a new MMA promotion alongside Chuck Liddell.

Yes, a boxing promoting getting into MMA. This comes off the fact that UFC President Dana White has launched Zuffa Boxing.

If you recall, just last year, the rumors of his return started when his longtime friend Jay Glazer posted a video on Instagram showing Liddell working some vicious elbow strikes in the gym.

Then talk resumed again after Liddell posted a photo to Instagram showing himself in phenomenal shape.

Liddell has not fought since June of 2010 and is now 47 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout.

The Golden Boy promotions boss spoke openly with TMZ about wanting to start up an MMA promotion. In this interview, De La Hoya went on record by stating that he and Liddell were talking about the possibility of working on “Golden Boy MMA”.

“We’re talking some business,” De La Hoya said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting), “It’s no secret that I love what MMA fighters do and the technique they have and the sacrifice they make, so I want to get into the MMA business. I want to start Golden Boy MMA and we’re just talking some business.”

Liddell stated when asked whether he plans to fight again, “I’m making a comeback, for sure.”

Liddell also expressed interest expressed interest in a third fight with rival and fellow former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

There is history between Ortiz and Liddell as they have fought each other twice. Liddell stopped Ortiz in both fights. Their rematch for the light heavyweight title at UFC 66 was the most successful UFC event ever at the time. With their track record, the third fight between them could do very good business

Ortiz finished up his successful career when submitted Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 last year.

“Tito was always my favorite,” Liddell said of possibly going a few more rounds with Ortiz. “One, he’s easy; two, I never get tired of hitting the guy. And people never seem to get tired of seeing it. People ask me, ‘Can you come beat him up one more time?’”

De La Hoya added, “Imagine Tito and Chuck once again, that would be huge.”