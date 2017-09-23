UFC Japan Post-Fight Press Conference

The UFC continued their packed September schedule with tonight’s (Fri., September 22, 2017) UFC Fight Night 117 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Light heavyweight contender Ovince Saint Preux met late replacement and returning veteran Yushin Okami in the main event, ending the fight early and scoring a second straight finish in Japan with his third overall Von Flue choke.

Top-ranked women’s strawweight Claudia Gadelha faced fellow former title contender Jessica Andrade in the co-main event, and the fight turned into an absolute bloodbath with Gadelha controlling the action early with some cutting elbows. But Andrade bided her time and took the fight over in the second and third, slamming and battering her Brazilian rival with a bludgeoning assault of ground and pound.

The fighters will answer questions for the media at the post-fight press conference streaming live in the video shortly after the main card’s conclusion below: