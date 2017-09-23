Ovince Saint Preux vs. Yushin Okami Full Fight Video Highlights

Top-ranked UFC light heavyweight Ovince Saint Preux was forced to go through a last-minute opponent change when Yushin Okami replaced his original foe Shogun Rua in the main event of tonight’s (Fri., September 22, 2017) UFC Fight Night 117 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, but he didn’t let that stop him.

Not in the slightest, in fact, as Saint Preux used his signature submission to extend his own record when he won a third UFC bout via rarely-seen Von Flue choke when Okami went for an ill-fated takedown early in the fight, only to make the mistake of wrapping up a lazy guillotine from half guard.

The win kept Saint Preux’s momentum in the super-shallow light heavyweight arena afloat, and a title shot could be around the corner for the former interim title challenger. Watch the full fight video highlights of “OSP’s” impressive stoppage here: