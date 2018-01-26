Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault At Dana White’s House, Say White & Family Not Involved

Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault attempt at UFC President Dana White’s Las Vegas home.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that an attempted sexual assault at a “party involving juveniles”, according to the report.

“Everyone involved is being cooperative in the investigation and interviews are still being conducted,” a police spokesperson told MMA Fighting.

It’s essential to note, however, that no one in White’s family or White himself were involved in the crime.

Sounds like one of Dana White’s kids perhaps threw a house party that clearly got out of hand.

No other details were released, and police say the investigation remains open.