UFC 216 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, October 7th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC 216. Headlining the card are Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamman in a bantamweight bout closes the preliminary card on FX.

Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata is next in a lightweight bout.

Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez is next in a women’s strawweight bout.

Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell in a flyweight opens the FX preliminary bouts.

Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga in a flyweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card.

In round 1, Moraga cracked him with a right hand then put him to sleep with a left hook and landed some extra strikes before the referee could get there. KO!

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares in a middleweight bout. In round 1, Tavares clipped early with a jab. Tavares was pressing forward. Tavares throws lead leg head kick but eats a right hand. More leg kicks go in both directions. Tavares jabbing, Leites winging power. Tavares goes after him with a flying knee but gets tied up and pushed to cage. Tavares stuffs the shot but his back is stuck to the cage. Leites trying to trip him down but the referee restarts them again. They trade power punches with 10 seconds left with Tavares again getting the better of it. In round 2, Leites steps into the pocket to throw power then clinches the head as Tavares ducks down but Tavares unloads power shots from there. Tavares getting the better of the kickboxing so far. More volume, a crisp jab, better defense, and landing more flush. Leites clinches with him up against the fence. Leites with a very brief takedown, but Tavares right back up. In round 3, Leites comes out and shoots right away. He presses him to the cage and starts looking for a trip immediately. Leites had a cut under his left eye. The Brazilian continues to come forward and both men are eating shots but Tavares getting the better. Leg kick drops Leites. The judges gave the win to Tavares by unanimous decision.

Here are the results:

Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamman

Flyweight: Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell

Flyweight: John Moraga def. Magomed Bibulatov by knockout (punch) at 1:36 of Round 1



Middleweight: Brad Tavares def. Thales Leites via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

