Glover Teixeira Returns At UFC Hamburg

The UFC has officially announced the return of Glover Teixeira.

The promotion revealed on Friday (May 4, 2018) morning that the former title contender would fight Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight showdown at the upcoming UFC Hamburg (UFC Fight Night 134) event.

Latifi is coming into this bout off a submission win over Ovince Saint Preux. In his last five bouts, he’s won four and currently on a two fight win streak that includes decision wins over Tyson Pedro and Gian Villante.

On the flip side, Teixeira scored a KO victory over Misha Cirkunov in his most recent bout. This comes off him suffering a KO loss to contender Alexander Gustafsson. He’s 5-2 in his past seven fights overall.

UFC Hamburg is set to take place on July 22, 2018, at Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Mauricio Rua in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner of this show. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on which bout will serve as the co-main event but it’s likely to be Latifi vs. Teixeira.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this upcoming event in the coming weeks. Here is how the card looks like for now:

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Mauricio Rua

Ilir Latifi vs. Glover Teixeira

Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura

Marc Diakiese vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Jeremy Kimball vs. Darko Stosic

Justin Ledet vs. Aleksandar Rakic