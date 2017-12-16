Glover Teixeira Pounds Out Misha Cirkunov In Winnipeg

Misha Cirkunov had no answer for the ground game of Glover Teixeira.

Light heavyweight action got the main card of UFC on FOX 26 started. Cirkunov and Teixeira threw leather inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada.

Both men met at the center of the Octagon to start the bout. Cirkunov opened up with some body kicks. He began to unload with the jab. Teixeira secured a takedown. He took the back of his opponent. Teixeira rained down ground-and-pound for the TKO win.

Final Result: Glover Teixeira def. Misha Cirkunov via TKO (strikes) – R1, 2:45