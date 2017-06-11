Video: Glory Kickboxer Gets Assaulted By Fans Following Knockout

Chaos erupted during Glory 42, which took place yesterday (June 10, 2017) from the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

The co-main event of the evening featured a welterweight battle between Murthel Groenhart and Harut Grigorian. In the second round, Groenhart dropped Grigorian with a brutal right hand after Grigorian oddly turned his back to Groenhart.

The fight was immediately called off, but that’s when the chaos erupted, as Groenhart, who was celebrating his victory, was attacked by two fans, who jumped into the ring and began striking Groenhart.

Check out a video of the bizarre event courtesy of caposa on Twitter below:

Murthel Groenhart KO’s Harut Grigorian and then gets assaulted in the ring. Protect yourself at all times. Chaos. #GLORY42 pic.twitter.com/LraVpsL8HL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 10, 2017

Commentator Todd Grisham also captured footage of the event, but from a different angle.

One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen at a fight. pic.twitter.com/ijAdtuF1NL — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) June 10, 2017

Speaking on the attack, Groenhart revealed that he may have suffered a broken jaw:

“Some guy caught me with a hook to my face,” Groenhart said on the broadcast. “I got my guard up. With those hands without gloves, it came through to my chin and my teeth. I think it’s broken [jaw], I don’t know. It hurts.”

While admitting that some people tend to get emotionally involved in sports, Groenhart said the way the fans behaved was simply unacceptable:

“I was in the corner and I saw these guys coming out,” Groenhart said of the attackers. “I was like come on guys this is a sport. Things happen. Some people get emotional, too close. But this is a sport and little children are watching this sport at home. You can not come into a ring like this.”

What do you make of this situation?