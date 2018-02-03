Douglas de Andrade Outguns Tough Marlon Vera

Douglas de Andrade gave Marlon Vera all he could handle to pick up a decision win.

The second bout on the main card of UFC Belem featured bantamweight action. The two men sharing the Octagon were de Andrade and Vera. FOX Sports 1 provided the live feed.

Right away, de Andrade swung leather. Vera had his high kick blocked. A leg kick was there for de Andrade. Vera caught a kick, but couldn’t do anything with it. A counter right hand connected for Vera.

A body kick was there for Vera, but he ate a combination. A right hand found the mark for de Andrade. Vera landed a knee to the body. A brief takedown was there for de Andrade. He took Vera down again to end the round.

Vera landed a jab early in the second stanza. A left hook landed for de Andrade. A cut opened up above the right eye of Vera. Vera looked to claim he was poked in the eye, but the referee didn’t see a foul and de Andrade swarmed in. Color commentator Paul Felder said he believed it was a clean punch.

Blood poured down the side of Vera’s face. A combination was there for de Andrade. He finished it off throwing a knee to the head. He countered Vera with a right hand. This was a dominant round for de Andrade.

Vera started off the final frame aggressive. He landed a knee to the body. A left hand to the body was blocked by Vera, but de Andrade followed up with a right hand over the top. A left hand landed for de Andrade. Vera’s corner asked their fighter to throw more strikes and kicks. All Vera had left were short bursts and two middle fingers. The final horn sounded with both men going back-and-forth. The decision was clear.

Final Result: Douglas de Andrade def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)