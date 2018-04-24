Derrick Lewis Calls Out Former NFL Player-Turned-Fighter

Derrick Lewis once called out former opponent Travis Browne for allegedly hitting women, and now he’s calling out former NFL player-turned-mixed martial artist Greg Hardy.

Lewis recently discussed Hardy’s upcoming professional MMA debut, which will be under Dana White’s Contender Series with TMZ Sports, and as usual, he didn’t hold back when it came to Hardy’s history of domestic abuse.

“He’s a wife beater, I’d like to get in there with him. I like knocking wife beaters out. I’ll fight Greg Hardy. It’ll be like vice versa him beating on a woman. I’ll be beating him like he was a woman.” ”I grew up watching my mom and my stepdad fight just about every single damn day. Fist fighting every day for stupid stuff. I don’t tolerate stuff like that at all.”

Hardy was infamously charged with domestic violence against a girlfriend back in 2014, which ultimately cost him his NFL career. Lewis had brought up Browne’s history of violence towards women leading into their February 2017 fight. There, ‘The Black Beast’ knocked out ‘Hapa’ with punches in the second round.

Hardy is 3-0 as an amateur with all three victories coming by way of first-round knockout.

