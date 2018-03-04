Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Full Fight Video Highlights

Women’s featherweight champion Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino stepped up on short notice to battle Invicta FC bantamweight champ Yana Kunitskaya in the main event of last night’s (Sat., March 3, 2018) UFC 222 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was another day at the office for the most dominant fighter in women’s MMA, but not after some very brief early adversity. At the sound of the bell, Cyborg landed a big right hand but was surprisingly taken down by her opponent:

Cyborg comes out with the HUGE overhand right but Kunitskaya gets on top!! #UFC222 pic.twitter.com/Snf6xnnp7l — UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2018

But Kunitskaya couldn’t keep Cyborg down, and once the Brazilian began to open up in the striking, there was precious little time left for the Invicta FC vet:

Cyborg extended her unprecedented unbeaten streak to an unheard-of 21 fights while simultaneously further etching herself into UFC history now.

What’s next for the most decorated female in the history of MMA?