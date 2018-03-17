Betting Odds For UFC London Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC London is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, March 17, 2018) from The O2 Arena in London, England.

The main card will air on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 5 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be broadcasted on Fight Pass at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner while Jimi Manuwa vs. Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Tom Duquesnoy vs. Terrion Ware in a bantamweight bout and Leon Edwards vs. Peter Sobotta in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Werdum is a -200 favorite over Volkov, who is a +170 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Blachowicz being a +170 underdog against Manuwa, who is a -200 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/5 p.m. ET)

Fabricio Werdum (-200) vs. Alexander Volkov (+170)

Jimi Manuwa (-200) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+170)

Tom Duquesnoy (-300) vs. Terrion Ware (+250)

Leon Edwards (-210) vs. Peter Sobotta (+175)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/1:45 p.m. ET)

Charles Byrd (-115) vs. John Phillips (-105)

Danny Robert (-185) vs. Oliver Enkamp (+160)

Jack Marshman (-290) vs. Brad Scott (+245)

Hakeem Dawodu (-360) vs. Danny Henry (+300)

Magomed Ankalaev (-620) vs. Paul Craig (+460)

Stevie Ray (-170) vs. Kajan Johnson (+150)

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy (-275) vs. Mark Godbeer (+235)

Nasrat Haqparast (-145) vs. Nad Narimani (+125)