Benson Henderson Has ‘No Problem’ Battling Opponent & Judges In Bellator

Benson Henderson’s time with Bellator hasn’t gone as planned thus far and the former UFC lightweight champion will be the first to admit it:

“Anti-climatic. Not as advertised,” he said of his Bellator run during Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “I know I’m a big name still for Bellator, but I haven’t brought the goods, so it’s on me. it’s squarely on my shoulders to back it up, to bring the goods.”

A major knee injury has likely contributed to his rough patch, but “Smooth” has gone just 1-3 since debuting in the promotion in 2016. His last two losses, defeats to Michael Chandler and Patricky Freire, have both come via split-decision and Henderson is well aware that the judges may not always be on his side.

If that’s the case, then Henderson will now look to focus on keeping his fights out of the hands of the three judges sitting cage side:

“We all know how MMA judging goes,” he said. “Sometimes [you’re] on the good side and sometimes [you’re] on the bad side of it. I’ve been on the bad side of it in Bellator so far. It feels like it’s not just me and other person in there. It’s me and three other judges and the other person. If that’s the case, and that’s what it is, I have to battle myself, I have to battle my opponent and the judges. If I have to keep it out of their hands, so be it. No problem, it’s just another challenge I have to accept and overcome.”

Looking to rebound, Henderson will next take on veteran Roger Huerta in the main event of Bellator 196, which is set for April 6, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary.

At age 34, “Smooth” likely has quite a bit of fight left in him, but it’s important to note that he once said he would hang up his gloves at 33. Things have obviously changed and the former champion is now set on leaving the sport ‘on top’: