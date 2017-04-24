Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader Set For Bellator 180

When Ryan Bader agreed to terms with Bellator earlier this year, many had expected the promotion to book him in a rematch with reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. However, the promotion opted to go in a different direction, matching Bader up with Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal for a bout at June 24’s Bellator 180 from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It looks as if that plan won’t work out, however, as Davis announced on today’s edition of The MMA Hour that he will step in to face Bader at Bellator 180 after it has been made clear that Lawal has suffered an undisclosed injury.

Davis and Bader first met at UFC on FOX 14 in Jan. 2015 where Bader walked away with a split-decision victory. Since then, “Darth” has won three of his last four bouts with his only loss in that stretch coming against two-time UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson.

After losing to Bader, Davis signed with Bellator and he has since rattled off four straight victories including wins over Emmanuel Newton, Francis Carmont, Muhammed Lawal and Liam McGeary.

Who do you expect to walk away with Bellator gold on June 24?