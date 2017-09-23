Betting Odds For Bellator 183: Is Roy Nelson Favored In Bellator Debut?

Bellator 183 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 23rd) from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main card airs on Spike TV at 9 PM EST while the preliminary card will air online at 7 PM EST. Occurring also is Bellator Kickboxing 7 is headlined by welterweight title bout pitting champion Karim Ghajji vs. Raymond Daniels.

The main event will feature Benson Henderson vs. Patricky Pitbull in a lightweight bout. Rounding out the five bout main card is Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala in a heavyweight bout, Paul Daley vs. Lorenz Larkin in a welterweight bout, Adam Piccolotti vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a lightweight bout, and Aaron Pico vs. Justin Linn in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Henderson is a -220 favorite over Freire, who is a +180 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Ayala being a +155 underdog against Nelson, who is a -175 favorite. Here the betting odds for the main card:

Lightweight: Benson Henderson (-220) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (+180)



Heavyweight: Roy Nelson (-175) vs. Javy Ayala (+155)



Welterweight: Paul Daley (+245) vs. Lorenz Larkin (-290)



Lightweight: Adam Piccolotti (-170) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (+150)



Featherweight: Aaron Pico (-800) vs. Justin Linn (+550)