UFC Fight Night 117 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Ovince Saint Preux & Yushin Okami Top Everyone

UFC Fight Night 117 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 117 took place on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event was the fifth that the promotion has hosted in Saitama, The preliminary card aired on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The six bout main card aired on FXX at 10 p.m. ET.

A light heavyweight bout between Yushin Okami and Ovince Saint Preux headlined this event. Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade in a women’s strawweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Takanori Gomi vs. Dong Hyun Kim in a lightweight bout, Gokhan Saki vs. Henrique da Silva in a light heavyweight bout, Teruto Ishihara vs. Rolando Dy in a featherweight bout, and Charles Rosa vs. Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000 def. Yushin Okami: $15,000



Jessica Andrade: $10,000 def. Claudia Gadelha: $5,000



”Maestro” Dong Hyun Kim: $2,500 def. Takanori Gomi: $10,000



Gokhan Saki: $2,500 def. Henrique da Silva: $5,000



Teruto Ishihara: $5,000 def. Ronaldo Dy: $2,500



Jussier Formiga: $5,000 def. Ulka Sasaki: $5,000



Keita Nakamura: $5,000 def. Alex Morono: $2,500



Syuri Kondo: $2,500 def. Chan-Mi Jeon: $2,500



Shinsho Anzai: $2,500 def. Luke Jumeau: $2,500



Daichi Abe: $2,500 def. Hyun Gyu Lim: $5,000