UFC Fight Night 117 Medical Suspensions: Yushin Okami Avoids Long Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night 117, it’s their time to face those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Fight Night 117 took place on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event was the fifth that the promotion has hosted in Saitama, The preliminary card aired on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The six bout main card aired on FXX at 10 p.m. ET.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Yushin Okami being suspended 45 days due to no tap on choke with 30 days no contact. The longer-term suspensions include Alex Morono, Daichi Abe, and Hyun Gyu Lim out for 180 days.

A light heavyweight bout between Okami and Ovince Saint Preux headlined this event. Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade in a women’s strawweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Takanori Gomi vs. Dong Hyun Kim in a lightweight bout, Gokhan Saki vs. Henrique da Silva in a light heavyweight bout, Teruto Ishihara vs. Rolando Dy in a featherweight bout, and Charles Rosa vs. Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Yushin Okami: Suspended 45 days due to no tap on choke, leaving him unconscious, with 30 days no contact.

Jessica Andrade: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for forehead laceration.

Claudia Gadelha: Suspended 45 days for right eyebrow laceration; head CT scan was negative.

Takanori Gomi: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO.

Henrique da Silva: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for knockout.

Teruto Ishihara: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Rolando Dy: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Keita Nakamura: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact; head CT scan was negative.

Alex Morono: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for right hand, and suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right eyebrow laceration.

Chan-Mi Jeon: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Shinsho Anzai: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Luke Juneau: Suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for right eyebrow laceration.

Daichi Abe: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial surgeon, and suspended minimum 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Hyun Gyu Lim: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist, and suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for nasal laceration.