Snoop Dogg Set To Commentate Dana White’s New Show

It looks like Dana White and the UFC will be taking their commentary team to a “higher” level for their newest show.

News broke from ESPN today that the “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” which features five live fights from Las Vegas every Tuesday and airs on UFC Fight Pass starting July 11, will have commentary provided by superstar rapper Snoop Dogg.

The show, according to the report, will also have a normal commentary squad, but fight fans will be able to select a “SnoopCast” audio option to listen to a remix from Snoop Dogg and MMA legend Urijah Faber.

Snoop addressed the somewhat surprising move, offering his enthusiasm for MMA:

“I’m a big fan of UFC and [am] looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action,” Snoop Dogg said. “Y’all in for a brand-new experience with Dogg on the mic.”

White also touched on his excitement at this new and different take on calling fights for his new show:

“Snoop and I have wanted to do something together for a long time. He’s a huge fight fan and wanted to call fights. This is a fun opportunity for fans to opt into SnoopCast and hear his take along with Urijah Faber on how the fights are going.”

It’s a surprising move, yet looking at the possibilities involved, it could prove out to be a genius decision, as SNoop’s fight commentary remixes have definitely gained a ton of followers for their hilarious take online.

Adding a truly knowledgeable fighter like Faber to the mix will add a bit of technicality to Snoop’s cannabis-inspired commentary, so White’s “Contender Series” with its five live fights coupled with this new form of calling the action could just inject some excitement into the outdated TUF format.