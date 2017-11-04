Rose Namajunas Forces Joanna Jedrzejczyk To Tap To Strikes

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been stopped by Rose Namajunas.

The first title bout of UFC 217 featured strawweight title holder Jedrzejczyk putting her gold on the line against Rose Namajunas. The championship match took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A leg kick from Namajunas got the action started. Jedrzejczyk got hit with a counter right hand off a leg kick. A combination connected for the champion. Namajunas dropped Jedrzejczyk with a right hand, but the champion got back up.

Namajunas got countered with a one-two from Jedrzejczyk. A right hand landed for the challenger. Namajunas dropped Jedrzejczyk again and followed up with ground-and-pound to finish the fight. Namajunas has done it!

While Jedrzejczyk looked to tap due to stikes, the official result was a knockout.

Final Result: Rose Namajunas def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout (strikes) – R1, 3:03