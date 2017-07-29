Jon Jones’ Brother Explains Altercation With Team Cormier

There’s no love lost between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, but it seems as if the bad blood has trickled down to exist between their respective teams as well.

In fact, Jones’ older brother Arthur, an NFL player and 2012 Super Bowl champion, explained to MMAFighting.com an altercation that took place between him and Team Cormier yesterday (July 28, 2017) morning:

“They were like, ‘The real champ’ and all this other bullshit,” Arthur Jones said. “After a while, I got annoyed. I was like, ‘Yeah, the paper champ.’ We started jawing back and forth. They just walked away. It really wasn’t nothing. People try to make a big thing out of nothing.”

While the elder Jones brother said the run-in ultimately turned out to be nothing, he also claimed that he would’ve ‘ragdolled’ all six members of Cormier’s team:

“I would have ragdolled all six of them — for the record,” he said.

He even went as far to say that he would’ve ‘slapped’ Cormier too if the light heavyweight champion was present:

“I’ll slap his ass, too,” Jones said.

At the end of the day, the situation didn’t boil over, but Jones’ brother hasn’t been pleased with some of the things Cormier has said about his younger brother in the past:

“He called my brother a junkie and ‘sandblasting prostitutes,’” Arthur said. “My brother has daughters. One day, they’re gonna have to watch this shit on YouTube and I don’t appreciate it. My brother never disrespected his family, so don’t disrespect my brother’s family.”

Cormier and Jones met for a first time at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015, with Jones successfully defending his then held light heavyweight title via unanimous decision. The duo will finally rematch in the main event of UFC 214 tonight live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Anaheim, California.