Jessica Andrade vs. Claudia Gadelha Full Fight Video Highlights

After securing her first UFC finish over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at June’s UFC 212, former women’s strawweight challenger Claudia Gadelha was looking to lock up a third bout with champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk when she battled Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of last night’s (Fri., September 22, 2017) UFC Fight Night 117 from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Despite an extremely strong start where she showed crisp, accurate punches, however, it was her Brazilian countrymate Andrade who weathered the storm to batter a tiring Gadelha when the fight became a bloody, all-out battle in the final two rounds. Also a former title contender, Andrade used a never-ending stream of huge slams and top control to bludgeon Gadelha and take the gas out of her tank, landing 141 significant strikes including several ground shots to the body.

In a card full of impressive performances, the bout deservedly earned “Fight of the Night” and should put Andrade back up on the short list of legit contenders for Jedrzejczyk’s iron grip on the belt. Watch full highlights of Andrade’s most telling UFC victory here: