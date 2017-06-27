Felice Herrig: I’m Not ‘Young & Beautiful’ Enough For UFC To Promote Me

Felice Herrig believes that she isnt’ “young and beautiful enough” for the UFC to put the effort into promoting her.

Herrig comes off of a spectacular performance this past weekend (Sun. June 25, 2017) at UFC Oklahoma City where she took home a unanimous decision victory over opponent Justine Kish. The win marked “LBD’s” third straight victory inside the Octagon since her unanimous decision loss to Paige VanZant in April of 2015.

She now looks to propel herself into the next tier of 115-pound contenders the next time she steps into the Octagon, but she’d like to get a little more promotion out of the UFC going forward. Herrig doesn’t see that happening, however, because she feels the UFC likes to focus their marketing efforts on more “young and beautiful” stars (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“Honestly, if you want to know the truth, I just feel like I’m not young and beautiful for the UFC to want to promote me,” she said. “It’s sad because I’ve really worked hard to be here. It’s hard to see these people who’ve not been through what I’ve been through and just got to the UFC at the right time, and they’re now getting all these opportunities. “I’ve seen how hard I’ve worked to get here, and it just doesn’t matter because I just feel I’m not pretty enough, and I’m not getting any younger.”

Herrig’s last two wins have been rather impressive ones, as both Kish and Alexa Grasso were both undefeated before running into the 32-year-old veteran. In the end, Herrig knows that the hardcore mixed martial arts (MMA) fans appreciate her work inside the Octagon and she doesn’t need ‘fancy trophy’ to tell her what she’s worth:

“I just think that my performances are going to keep speaking volumes,” she said. “I think fans, the people and the media see and recognize I just beat two undefeated fighters, two really good undefeated fighters that were no joke. Alexa Grasso is no joke. Justine Kish is no joke. Anyone in this sport that’s not just a casual fan knows better. I don’t need a fancy trophy to tell me I’m good or to tell me what I’m made of I know.”

“Little Bull Dog” isn’t looking to point fingers at the UFC or promotion President Dana White for her unhappiness, as many other fighters feel the same way she does as it pertains to promotion. Herrig simply feels she has paid her dues in the sport and would like a little more love in return for all of her hard work: