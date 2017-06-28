Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler Scrapped From UFC 213

UFC 213 has taken a serious hit as a result of an injury. The UFC was planning to have a welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at the event.

However, the bout has been pulled from the card and likely to be rescheduled for UFC 214, which takes place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be headlined by a UFC light heavyweight bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

MMA Fighting is reporting that Cerrone has suffered an undisclosed injury that prevents him from competing at the event. While the injury was enough to pull Cerrone from the card, he is expected to have a quick turnaround.

If the bout is moved to UFC 214, then that will make the third time the UFC has tried to make this bout. If you recall, the promotion attempted to book these fighters against each other at UFC 205 last November, but Lawler pulled out of the bout.

Cerrone (32-8-1) is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in January. On the flip side, Lawler (27-11-1) has been out of action for a year following him losing the UFC welterweight title to Tyron Woodley in July of 2016.

UFC 213 takes place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by a UFC women’s bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

The event was supposed to be headlined by UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt against former champion and ex-teammate T.J. Dillashaw, but the bout was put on hold after Garbrandt withdrew due to a back injury.